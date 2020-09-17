Greens Sunshine Coast campaign launch

Senator Larissa Waters and Greens state election candidates launching the Greens campaign for the Sunshine Coast this morning.

The Queensland Greens are hoping to replicate their success at the council election as they launch their campaign on the Sunshine Coast on Thursday for the upcoming state election.

The party polled over 22% and ran a close second in Division 5 and placed second in Division 10 at the Sunshine Coast Council elections.

Senator Larissa Waters will headline the launch with a message for the Sunshine Coast to put an end to the influence of corporate donations in politics.

“For too long the major parties have taken the Sunshine Coast for granted, without investing in the essential services like schools, hospitals, and public transport, that locals deserve,” Senator Waters said.

“The Greens will never take one cent of corporate money, so we will always put the interests of the community first.”

The Greens will field a record number of women on the Sunshine Coast, including Raelene Ellis (Caloundra), Sue Etheridge (Nicklin), Anna Sri (Kawana), Rhonda Prescott (Noosa), and Lauren Granger-Brown (Gympie).

Andrew McLean will also be running in Glass House, while candidates for Ninderry, Buderim and Maroochydore are set to be announced soon.

Greens candidate for Caloundra, Raelene Ellis, who ran in Division 1 at the council election, says the Sunshine Coast needs more investment in essential services.

“We will create genuinely free health and education with nearly 200 more doctors, nurses and 16 GP community health centres on the Sunshine Coast,” Ms Ellis said.

“We will invest in education with more teachers, smaller class sizes and no more fees.”

Greens candidate for Nicklin, Sue Etheridge, who contested Division 10 at the council election, says the Greens’ plans will create more jobs to address the Coast’s rising unemployment rate.

“The Greens will create more than two thousand jobs for the Coast by investing in public housing, infrastructure, publicly-owned renewable energy, and revitalising local manufacturing.”