Greens name business owner as candidate for Nicklin

Sue Etheridge, Greens candidate for Nicklin

The Queensland Greens have named business owner Sue Etheridge as their candidate for Nicklin at the state election.

Ms Etheridge has extensive experience in banking, finance and business management and is part owner and operator of a building company and aviation theory school. She has lived on the Sunshine Coast Hinterland for 38 years and volunteers in finance roles with several community and not-for-profit organisations.

“I’m tired of the stale old politics dominated by the LNP and Labor that has let us all down, and frustrated with career politicians who place the interests of big business ahead of our community.”

“The Greens are the only party to refuse corporate donations, which means we will always put the interests of people first.”

Ms Etheridge is campaigning for more jobs and essential services on the Sunshine Coast.

“We can create more than two thousand jobs and revitalise manufacturing across the Sunshine Coast by investing in public housing, infrastructure, and publicly-owned renewable energy.”

“We will fully-fund our schools with more teachers, smaller class sizes and no more fees, as well as genuinely free public healthcare for all with more doctors, nurses and health clinics with bulk-billing GPs.”

“We’ll fund this by making big mining corporations, banks and developers pay their fair share.”