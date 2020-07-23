Glassies 2.0 – Andrew Powell re-launches Small Business Awards

Not even COVID is going to stop local small businesses as Member for Glass House Andrew Powell excitedly announces the re-launching of the Glass House Small Business Awards.

Gold Business (Ray White Wamuran) and Gold employee (Hayley Stanton from Secrets on the Lake) last year.

The Glass House Small Business Awards, also known as the Glassies, were scheduled to be held in May this year, but after discussions with the local Chambers of Commerce and due to government restrictions the pause button was hit on the original schedule.

“But the time is finally here! COVID has been so harsh on our Glass House communities, and our small mum-and-dad businesses have really copped the brunt of it, having to shut their doors, adapt their business models and learn new skills overnight,” said Mr Powell.

“Now more than ever, those small businesses need our support. Between now and Tuesday 4th August you can let local businesses and employees know just how much they mean to you by nominating them for a small business award on my website”.

The Glassies consist of a nomination period followed by a voting period. This means that a business or employee needs to be nominated between Tuesday 21st July and the close of business on Tuesday 4th August to be included in the list of finalists for when the voting stage begins on Tuesday 11th August. A full list of finalists will be displayed on Andrew’s website and voting will conclude at the close of business on Tuesday 8th September.

“I know that each of you would have at least one experience where you have shopped locally and received excellent customer service so why not seize the opportunity to publicly thank and recognise that small business or staff member and submit a nomination”.

As always there will be four regions to nominate and vote in – Montville Region, Maleny Region, Glasshouse Region and the Moreton Bay Region which takes in the southern end of the electorate.

“So how do you win the Glassies? The business and employee in each region with the most votes will pick up a Bronze Glassy”.

“The Silver Glassy will be selected by the Chamber Presidents for true recognition by your peers. The coveted Gold Glassy will be selected by myself and the Chambers and go to one business and one employee from across the Glass House electorate”, said Mr Powell.

The Gala Awards will be held on the night of Tuesday 22nd September at the Beerwah Hideaway where all nominated businesses and employees will be celebrated for their efforts in our region. More details about the event will be shared in the future.