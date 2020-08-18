Glasshouse Chamber joins #SupportSunshineCoast campaign

With Queensland’s borders closed to tourists from Australia’s two largest states the Glasshouse Country Chamber of Commerce has joined Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace’s #SupportSunshineCoast campaign and called on locals to help keep the Hinterland in business.

Standing alongside representatives of the Chamber at Vianta Espresso & Wine Bar in Beerwah Mr Wallace said that in any given year hundreds of thousands of tourists flock to the Sunshine Coast Hinterland from all over the world to experience the unique environment and learn more about the iconic Glasshouse Mountains.

“Sadly, this year the Sunshine Coast Hinterland is doing it tough. People all over Australia and overseas want to visit our region and see its natural wonders for themselves just as much as ever, but COVID-19 has for now deprived them of the chance. For those of us who live here however it is a golden opportunity to enjoy the magic of the Glasshouse Mountains for ourselves and help boost the economic recovery for all of us on the Sunshine Coast.” Mr Wallace said.

The #SupportSunshineCoast campaign encourages locals to get involved by enjoying the Sunshine Coast’s world class experiences in shopping, food and drink, accommodation or leisure, and sharing an image of them doing so on social media with the hashtag #SupportSunshineCoast, and the supporting hashtags #shoplocal, #staylocal and #playlocal. The campaign includes partnerships with local business groups across the southern and central Sunshine Coast to encourage more individuals and companies to get involved.

“The Sunshine Coast Hinterland is relying on all of us to help get everyone through to the other side of this COVID crisis, but the good news is, helping could not be more fun. To play your part, all you need to do is head up here to Glasshouse Mountains or Beerwah, Landsborough or Maleny, come and enjoy the tranquillity of our natural environment and while you are here grab lunch in a local café, dine in one of our terrific restaurants, or get that special gift for a loved one in one of our unique local shops.” he said.

Local residents looking for some great businesses in the Glasshouse Mountains region can visit http://www.glasshousecountrychamber.com.au/our-members/ to find information on where to find everything from lunch with family to dance instruction.

President of Glasshouse Country Chamber of Commerce Ursula Starkovsky said “We are fortunate to live in one of the most spectacular areas of the Sunshine Coast. Glasshouse Country boasts incredible views, mountain climbs and nature walks. Nestled among the mountains, we are spoilt for choice with great cafés, local produce, accommodation options and unique tourist attractions. Our local businesses are keen to have your support and welcome you to our beautiful part of the world. Come for a day or come for a stay.”

There were more than 1.6 million overseas visitor nights on the Sunshine Coast in 2018/19, while total tourism sales were more than $3.2 billion. However, significant restrictions on international and interstate travel are expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future.

For more information visit www.andrewwallacemp.com.au/supportsunshinecoast. Any business, or community group wishing to add their support with activities under the campaign’s banner is welcome to contact the Office of Andrew Wallace MP on 07 5493 5556.