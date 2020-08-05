Gallery receives record entries for art prize in anniversary year

Sunshine Coast Art Prize 2019 winning work TALISKA by artist Diena Georgetti. Photo ben vos productions.

Artists have been doing it tough during COVID-19, but their passion and creativity hasn’t stopped, with the Sunshine Coast Art Prize 2020 receiving a record 711 entries.

Community Portfolio Councillor Rick Baberowski said it was very heart-warming that the entries had come from far and wide, including some of Australia’s best contemporary and emerging artists.

“In the gallery’s 20th anniversary year, and the 15th year of the Sunshine Coast Art Prize, I’m really pleased for the gallery team and rapt by the number of entries we’ve received,” Cr Baberowski said.

“We are committed to supporting artists and the arts industry, which is why we made entry free this year and, together with our generous partners, we’re offering more than $40,000 in cash and prizes.

“We have a medley of really talented artists in this year’s larger field of entries, so selecting 40 finalists for the art prize exhibition will be an extra challenging, but enjoyable task, especially as the winning work will be acquired into the Sunshine Coast Art Collection.

“I hope the finalists will particularly enjoy being a part of the Sunshine Coast Art Prize in this special anniversary year.”

Finalists will be announced in August and will be showcased in an exhibition at Caloundra Regional Gallery and online from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, December 6.

High profile and experienced gallery director Tracy Cooper-Lavery will judge the Sunshine Coast Art Prize 2020. Winners will be announced at the end of the exhibition.

Prize details

· Major prize: an acquisitive prize of $25,000 cash sponsored by Argon Law and Sunshine Coast Council

· Highly Commended: non-acquisitive prize of $5000 sponsored by the De Deyne family

· People’s Choice: non-acquisitive prize of $2500 sponsored by Caloundra Chamber of Commerce

· Sunshine Coast Art Prize Residency: sponsored by Caloundra Regional Gallery and Montville Country Cabins.

Artwork transportation costs have been covered thanks to IAS Fine Art Logistics and Caloundra Regional Gallery.

The previous highest Sunshine Coast Art Prize entry record was 625 in 2016.

For more details visit the gallery website – gallery.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au