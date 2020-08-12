Funding switched on for two energy efficient community groups

Maroochydore’s Surf Life Saving Club and Nambour’s Vinnies are two very different charities in two very different locations. But they also have two wonderful things in common.

Both have been awarded $12,500 Energy Efficient Communities grants to reduce their electricity costs and both will redirect the savings to ensure others thrive.

Member for Fairfax Ted O’Brien announced the federal funding today.

“We know that community groups struggle under the weight of high power prices, and now the Coronavirus has also affected their ability to fundraise,” Mr O’Brien said.

“So I’m delighted the Morrison Government is providing this type of practical support which allows these wonderful organisations to reduce their energy use without reducing productivity,” Mr O’Brien said.

Maroochy Surf Club President Rob Elford said the club will use the funds to replace older fluorescent tubes and install automatic sensors.

Jack Orr Maroochy SLSC GM, John Harrison Northern Central President Vinnies, Ted O’Brien Member for Fairfax, Rob Elford Maroochy SLSC President



“The Maroochydore Surf Life Saving Club is thrilled to have been successful in our application for the Community Energy Efficiency and Solar Grant,” Mr Elford said.

“We will use these funds to upgrade our clubhouse to a more sustainable facility with energy and cost efficient lighting. This means that other vital funds can be redirected to purchase lifesaving equipment in preparation for the upcoming volunteer lifesaving season.”

Northern Central Diocesan President John Harrison said he hoped the installation of solar panels would make their power bill cost neutral.

“The funding will be used for purchasing and installing solar panels on the roof of our warehouse at Nambour and that will mean that we will save substantial amounts on our electricity bill for now and in the future,” Mr Harrison said.

“The money we save from that will be used to support those that are less well off in our community.”