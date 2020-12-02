Fresh look for popular Maroochy foreshore revealed

The Maroochy River foreshore along Bradman Avenue at Maroochydore has never looked better, with an extensive $2.623 million facelift in two locations ahead of the summer holidays.

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said works were delivered in partnership with the Queensland Government, with $700,000 invested by the Department of Transport and Main Roads’ Cycle Network Local Government Grants program.

“This enabled council to widen two sections of our coastal pathway along Bradman Avenue, providing more room to all pathway users,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“The Coastal Pathway is the Sunshine Coast’s most popular shared pathway extending 73 kilometres from Bells Creek at Golden Beach in the south, to Coolum in the north.

“This upgrade is another great example of our healthy, smart and creative community benefitting from council partnering with other levels of government to deliver even better active lifestyle opportunities.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the State Government had delivered over $220 million in bike infrastructure and programs across Queensland since 2015.

“Sunshine Coast bike riders have benefitted from that investment through projects like the works we’ve recently undertaken at the Nicklin Way underpass at Minyama, the on-road bike lanes we’ve added to David Low Way at Marcoola, and the 9km of dedicated shared paths we’re building as part of the $932 million Bruce Highway upgrade from Caloundra Road to the Sunshine Motorway upgrade,” Mr Bailey said.

“The Bradman Avenue foreshore is a popular spot for family picnics, water activities and fishing, so our government was keen to partner with council on this project and I congratulate them on completing the works so people could get out to enjoy the new facilities during the summer holidays.”

Sunshine Coast Council Division 8 Councillor Jason O’Pray said the eastern section of works stretched 377 metres from the Chambers Island footbridge to the Ken Neil Bridge at the Maroochy River canal and boosted opportunities for locals and visitors alike to enjoy a stunning part of the region.

“The new undercover viewing deck on the bank of the river has been constructed with accessibility front of mind and includes an all abilities viewing node,” Cr O’Pray said.

“We want to ensure as many people as possible can have a spacious and relaxed spot to soak up the sunshine.

“The contemporary outdoor furniture has been custom designed to create comfortable places to sit and give the area a funky vibe, complemented by the updated landscaping.

“The kayak ramp refurbished and importantly, the coastal pathway has been increased to three-metres wide to better accommodate all users.”

A section of the Maroochy Waters entrance seawall has also been renewed.

Sunshine Coast Council Division 7 Councillor Ted Hungerford said the western section of works improved a 311 metre stretch of pathway within Cod Hole Park and included a modern amenity block at the Cod Hole Boat Ramp.

“The old toilet block was demolished and has been replaced with a new facility that has been architecturally designed,” Cr Hungerford said.

“Landscaping has also been added to create a more appealing destination and encourage more people to make the most of this area.”

Cr Hungerford said the boat ramp car park was reconfigured to include a designated entry and exit to improve traffic flow and safety.

“To meet current design standards and increase safety, boat ramp car parking has been reduced and on-street car parking has been removed from Bradman Avenue to improve sight lines for motorists.”

Finishing touches are now underway on the new amenity block and it’s expected to open to the community within coming weeks (weather and site conditions permitting).