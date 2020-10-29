Free online tool builds circular economy

Sunshine Coast Council today launched a free online tool to divert waste from landfill and connect local businesses.

Economic Development Portfolio Councillor Terry Landsberg said the business-to-business platform called ASPIRE provided the opportunity to create a circular economy.

A circular economy is an economic system aimed at eliminating waste and encouraging the continual use of resources.

“ASPIRE is an online matchmaking tool allowing businesses to list items they no longer want or to register to receive notifications when waste they need is listed,” Cr Landsberg said.

“This new green solution is aimed at reducing the amount of waste going to landfill and it’s a great opportunity for our local businesses to save money and improve their environmental credentials.

“We’re proud to be one of the first Council’s in Queensland to invest in the ASPIRE platform to promote business sustainability and new collaborations while supporting our journey to become Australia’s most sustainable region – healthy, smart, creative.

“The ASPIRE platform is a great example of council partnering with the community to embed innovative sustainability practices, support new business opportunities and increase profitability.

“To support a thriving community now and in the future, it is critical that we manage our energy, waste and natural resources efficiently and sustainably.

“The platform is free to Sunshine Coast businesses with an ABN and up to 100 full-time staff, and is also available to schools and community groups.

Council officially launched ASPIRE on the Sunshine Coast today (October 28) at ROCKCOTE headquarters in Yandina – a local business which prides itself on sustainable practises and has already begun contributing to a circular economy by sourcing polystyrene waste from other businesses to use in their render products.

ROCKCOTE CEO Paul Eveleigh said he was pleased to have the opportunity to be involved in the Aspire Circular Economy Program and find yet another way to minimise our waste impact on the community.

“ROCKCOTE is continually looking for new ways to include recycled and renewable materials in our products, such as shredding used polystyrene packaging to be incorporated in our render products.

“The Aspire program now also gives us the opportunity to connect with local businesses and find ways to better handle our own waste streams.

“As an added bonus, it opens up some great opportunities to connect and create partnerships with fellow Sunshine Coast and Queensland businesses,” Mr Eveleigh said.

ASPIRE stands for Advisory System for Process Innovation and Resource Exchange.

Larger businesses are encouraged to contact ASPIRE directly for tailored advice.

“Sign-up to ASPIRE by visiting council’s website to start connecting with other businesses, manufacturers, re-manufacturers and recyclers today.”

To find out more and sign-up for ASPIRE visit sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au