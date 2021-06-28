Former Silver Ferns and Lightning star makes next move to develop next gen of netballers

One of the world’s most decorated netballers, former Sunshine Coast Lightning star and Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman has taken on the role of manager of the Queensland hub of NETFIT Netball.

Since retiring from the Sunshine Coast Lightning in 2020, Laura has continued to work as an accountant with a local firm but was keen to stay involved in the game and she sees NETFIT as the perfect vehicle to share her vast knowledge to the next generation of netballers.

Laura Langman – NETFIT Netball

“NETFIT Netball has a strong presence in Victoria and New South Wales and when I was approached to establish its hub in Queensland I knew it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up on. I think it’s a great program which provides young up and coming players of all ages and abilities the very latest tools and techniques to improve both on and off the court.

“The program includes weekly fitness videos, fitness plans, coaching drills and session plans and we’ll be hosting coaching academies, empowering events and health and wellbeing workshops throughout the state.

“I really enjoyed the opportunity to participate in coaching clinics and netball events in the past but I found it was difficult to connect with the netballers due to the sheer number of participants.

“I have undertaken some of the programs for NETFIT in the past and I really love the holistic nature of the program, as I like to say, participants come for the netball and many stay for everything else,” Laura said.

Laura said the NETFIT holiday clinic was ideal for participants aged from 5 to 15 which commenced recently with a school holiday program at the Sunshine Coast Netball Association at Maroochydore Sports Complex on Fishermans Road. A nine month NetFit academy for players under 15 is also planned while a NetFit tour will take place at Noosa North Shore from 22-29 September and a 10 week NetFit Youfit program is set to commence in October.

For more information on future NetFit events visit: https://netfitnetball.com/netfit-clinics