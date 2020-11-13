Forest Glen Village gets the green light

The much-loved Forest Glen shopping strip is set to be complimented by a new multi-million-dollar master-planned retail and shopping precinct after Sunshine Coast Council approved a development application for stage one of the Forest Glen Village Centre today.

The first stage – which heralds a new era of relaxed yet sophisticated family-friendly retail for the Sunshine Coast – is expected to start construction in mid-2021.

The sizeable 6.6ha site will upon completion deliver more than 15,500 sqm of mixed retail, commercial and industrial space. Stage 1 will be made up of retail of 2,000 m2, including an IGA Supermarket, and a 2,500 sqm health precinct. Expected tenants include a craft brewery, a day spa, florist, newsagent, post office and many more.

Forest Glen Village Centre (FGVC) Chairman of the Board, Tony Riddle of Sancus Property, said he was delighted to reach this major milestone for the growing hub.

“This is exciting news that Sunshine Coast Council can see the vision that we have for Forest Glen to create a true village precinct and heart of the community,” Mr Riddle said.

“With three stages of development planned, the precinct will become a vibrant, living heart for the surrounding community, as well as servicing nearby schools and businesses and passing highway traffic.

“With 200+ car large-sized parking spaces, this will be destination shopping at its most convenient – set against a backdrop of lush forest and with plenty of greenspace for locals and travellers alike to relax and unwind.”

Project investors and anchor tenants, Michael & Roz White of White’s IGA are excited to be developing their sixth IGA for the Sunshine Coast region in the new Forest Glen Village Centre.

The power pair commenced their retailing journey on the Sunshine Coast with the purchase of a small convenience store in Maroochydore in October 1993. There began the humble beginnings of White’s Grocers which now proudly owns and manages IGAs in Peregian Beach, Mount Coolum, Bli Bli, Mooloolah, Baringa and soon to be Forest Glen Village Centre.

“Our vision for the Forest Glen Village Centre IGA is to emulate how food can unite us and allow us to embrace and bring together family and friends to enjoy good times with good people,” Roz White said.

“We love to source locally grown and produced products whenever we can. We strongly believe in supporting the local community that supports us. This then allows us to provide jobs and support our local community, organisations and charities.

“We believe this philosophy builds community vibrancy, creates positive environmental impacts and sustains the local economy.”

Mr Riddle said the stages planned after stage one may have to be brought forward due to the enquiry level that the project has been receiving.

“Not only will this be an incredible addition for the residents in the area, but will be a welcome boost for the local construction industry.”

The expanded Forest Glen Village Centre will provide nearby residents with greater connectivity and access to nature, via its network of user-friendly cycle paths and pedestrian walkways once all the stages are completed.

For more information, go to www.fgvc.com.au