Forest Glen sand extraction appeal withdrawn by applicant

Plans to construct a 105 hectare sand extraction facility at Eudlo Flats Road and Maroochydore Road, Forest Glen have ceased with the applicant, Maroochydore Sands Pty Ltd, discontinuing the appeal against Sunshine Coast Council.

Sunshine Coast Councillors voted against the proposal in October 2016 to extract on average 200,000 tonnes of sand per year, over 30 years.

Following the refusal, an appeal was filed by the applicant with the Planning and Environment Court. Over 250 concerned residents elected to join the appeal and oppose the application.

Divisional councillor Ted Hungerford said he couldn’t support the proposal then and was pleased to hear the outcome, that the applicant had filed a notice of discontinuance.

“It has always been a no-brainer for me. There would have been significant impacts on the visual amenity, particularly when viewed from Maroochydore Road, a designated scenic route,” Cr Hungerford said.

“One of my main environmental concerns was the impact that regular flood waters would have on the site, and whether this would lead to increased sediment being deposited in either Eudlo Creek or Maroochy River.

“Safety for students and pedestrians, particularly with the proximity to the school and volume of truck movements per day, was one of council’s principal concerns.

“These concerns were shared by local residents with many indicating in their submissions that they considered such a proposal as unacceptable.

“I would like to thank the local residents for their interest and involvement in the matter, and council for their efforts in defending the appeal.”

Details on the development application can be publicly viewed on council’s Development.i