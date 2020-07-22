Food and artisan stallholders required for new Maroochydore CBD market

An experienced market operator who established and operates a number of successful markets in San Diego is set to commence a weekly food and artisan market from Sunday 23 August at The Metropolitan (MET) within the new Maroochydore CBD.

StrEATside Market coming to Maroochydore

StrEATside Market operator Andrew Sisley said with Covid-19 restrictions easing in Queensland the time was right to commence the weekly market which will operate every Sunday from 11am until 8pm.

“We have some fantastic food and artisan operators locked in, but we are open to accommodate a few more as we build the market over the long term. There’s no doubt that the opening day is going to be exciting, but our goal is to continually innovate and evolve to ensure people have a good reason to bring their family and friends back each week.

“Food stall operators along with artists and performers have taken a massive hit as a result of the Coronavirus so it’s great to be working with so many fun people and provide us all with an opportunity to generate a sustainable, long term business well into the future.

“Along with the stallholders, we will have a range of live music performances, a dedicated picnic area with soft blankets for people to relax under the shade of umbrellas as well as some fun lawn games. It will be just like a Sunday picnic in the park, but you don’t have to bring anything, there’s lots of food and entertainment and best of all, entry is free,” Andrew said.

Andrew said the duration of the markets from 11am until 8pm would enable patrons to come along and experience the event without impacting the rest of their day.

“We appreciate many people have a range of commitments on a Sunday, including children’s sport and work but our market promises a different vibe as the day progresses. The morning visitors will experience the energy of the opening as they prepare for lunch then as the day progresses, people can relax in the park, partake in some food and a drink or two while they enjoy the live entertainment.

“As the sun sets for the final stanza, we welcome the night-time guests who can select their dinner from our range of food stallholders as the entertainment continues until closure at 8pm,” he said.

Andrew said he was mindful of the current Covid-19 implications and said he was committed to ensuring the StrEATside markets becomes a leader in Covid safe practices.

“We will have abundant sanitisers available across the whole market and we will be compliant with all other health and safety requirements to ensure all our guests have an enjoyable and safe experience whenever they visit.”

SunCentral City Activation Project Manager Bronwyn Adams said she was excited to see the MET host a weekly cultural event which has the capacity to comfortably cater for large groups of people.

“We’ve already seen how well the MET precinct comes to life after undertaking a range of events onsite after we opened stage 1 of the new Maroochydore City Centre in August last year. Covid-19 has had a significant impact on how we’ve been able to use the MET for the last 4 months so it’s great to see this and other programs bring the MET to life again creating a dynamic atmosphere right in the heart of our emerging CBD.

“I am particularly looking forward to supporting the Coast’s best food and beverage vendors as well as artisan producers and musical talent, a vital industry for our community wellbeing during this time,” Bronwyn said.

To enquire about hosting a stall, please visit: https://www.streatside.com.au For more information and to keep up to date with developments follow StrEATside socials at:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/streatsidemarket/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/streatsidemarket