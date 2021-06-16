Final days to have your say on Mass Transit Options

The countdown is on to have your say on several options being considered to help meet the transport needs along one of the busiest stretches of the Sunshine Coast, Maroochydore to Caloundra.

Up until 22 June 2021, residents can provide their feedback on a range of options being considered in the draft Mass Transit Options Analysis report.

The outcomes of the community and stakeholder engagement on the mass transit options will inform the finalised version of the Mass Transit Options Analysis report, which will be considered by council later this year.

Subject to council’s agreement, the finalised report will be sent to the State Government for consideration and further assessment as the basis for the next phase of the business case process – the Detailed Business Case.

Deputy Mayor and Transport Portfolio Councillor Rick Baberowski said he thanked the community for the interest they had shown so far.

“For those who haven’t shared their thoughts, there is still time,” Cr Baberowski said.

“Community feedback received via our council survey will help to refine the mass transit options that are most suited to our local area and Sunshine Coast character.

“The online survey provides an important opportunity to really ask great questions about current views on growth, transport preferences and how that might change in the future.

“At this stage, it’s important that all transport types are on the table, which is why we are asking for your feedback on all options.

“We really want to know, how you will make your way around the region, not only today but well into the future.

“I encourage everyone to ask yourself how much do you think this matters to all our futures? and if your answer’s “a lot”, then jump onto the website and review the comprehensive material including the draft Sunshine Coast Mass Transit Options Analysis report over the next week and provide your thoughts and ideas back to council.

“Please make the most of this opportunity to have a say on what you and your family and friends want when it comes avoiding spiralling congestion and getting around the Sunshine Coast so we can protect our remarkable environment and the way we live, work and play.”

Visit council’s website for information about the mass transit options, engagement activities and to have your say by 22 June 2021.

Share your thoughts on the Sunshine Coast’s public transport future by: