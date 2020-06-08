Feeding Frenzy sees 21 lots sold in a weekend.

Sales Manger of Town Group, Craig Morrison, who is selling the boutique estate ‘Azure’ Forest Glen, described the weekend like a “Feeding Frenzy.”

“The weekend was like a feeding frenzy, since Friday we have had 100 inquiries, 50 site inspections and sold out the entire stage one that consisted of 21 blocks.” Mr Morrison Said.

“It’s exciting that the government’s HomeBuilder grant has encouraged buyers to get off the fence and take action.”

“It was chaotic, buyers were rushing out trying to find land, there is not a great deal of land developments on the sunshine coast that are ready to go where they can start building in 3 months as per the grant requirements.”

“Azure Forest Glen is a boutique estate that comprises of 90 lots over 5 stages, surrounded by an amphitheatre of trees, really close to Sunshine Coast Grammar school, only 10 minutes drive to the Sunshine Plaza and our beautiful beaches.”

“I called the developer on Saturday afternoon telling him to get Shadforth and the machines back on site to ensure stage 2 is ready to go in the next 3 months”

“It was very exciting to deliver him the good news”.

“The location, being a boutique estate nestled amongst the rainforest is what has attracted buyers when compared to some of the larger master plan communities”.

“I can’t wait to see the machines back, this will in turn keep builders busy, tradies in jobs and will hopefully welcome 50 new builds starting prior to Christmas.”

“The flow on effect will be massive for the community,” he concluded.