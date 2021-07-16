Feds fund business case for southern Sunshine Coast roads

The Australian Government’s $5 million commitment to fully fund the Southern Sunshine Coast Roads Improvement Study will deliver critical business cases for two priority projects in the region, as well as a broader road network assessment to identify future upgrade needs.



Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace said the Australian Government is committed to delivering safer, smoother journeys for the Sunshine Coast.

“Nothing is more important than ensuring we have the safe and efficient road networks Queenslanders need and deserve, which is why we have committed $5 million to this vital package of works to deliver the business case for two priority projects, launching them off the drawing board and into reality,” Mr Wallace said.

“From this package, $2.6 million will deliver a critical business case into the Kawana Motorway – Mooloolah River Interchange to Kawana Way Link Road project.

“A further $2 million will underpin a business case into the notorious Caloundra Road, Kawana Way Link Road and Bells Creek Arterial Road intersection.

“Both of these projects have been identified as priorities for the region, having the potential to significantly increase safety, reduce congestion and delays, reduce reliance on the Bruce Highway for local trips, bolster network resilience and improve active and public transport facilities.”

Mr Wallace said the project will also deliver a network assessment to identify future upgrade needs in the Southern Sunshine Coast area.

“The Sunshine Coast population is widely spread making our local road networks even more critical for communities to remain safely and efficiently connected to job opportunities, to each other and to essential services such as health and education,” Mr Wallace said.

“While cycling around this region on my Tour de Fisher, I have seen firsthand some of the safety concerns, congestion and delays locals experience day in and day out.

“I am pleased to say that the Australian Government continues to listen to our community and act by investigating and funding road projects where they are needed most, and that’s exactly what this $5 million package is all about.

“By completing a broader road network assessment we will be able to identify priority upgrade needs that aren’t already being addressed by the significant Australian Government investment all over the Sunshine Coast.

“This includes upgrades to the Bruce Highway from Caloundra Road to the Sunshine Motorway, the Mooloolah River Interchange and the Beerburrum to Nambour Rail.”