Federally promised CCTV cameras installed in Brightwater



Installation is underway on four permanent CCTV cameras in the Brightwater estate.

Last month a funding agreement was finalised between the Brightwater Community Association and the Australian Government allowing installation to begin.

Member for Fairfax Ted O’Brien secured the camera funding from the Federal Government’s Community Development Grants Programme.

“I secured $75,000 to purchase and install these four closed-circuit television cameras and I firmly believe it is money well spent,” Mr O’Brien said.

“We are all entitled to feel safe in our homes, streets and communities.

“I hope these cameras will act as a very strong deterrent to the criminal and anti-social behaviour the community has been experiencing. And certainly if anything does happen, the vision captured could prove invaluable to any police investigation.”

The four cameras are being erected on 5 metre high poles and each is supported by two ‘super sensors’ erected on 3 metre high poles by Sightmaster Australia. They will be installed at Brightwater Lakeside Park, Great Keppel Crescent

Park, Brightwater Sports Field and Marlin Park. Installation should be completed by the end of the week and the testing phase begin.

Brightwater Community Association President Keith Buxton said the CCTV cameras would make residents feel more secure.

Only two weeks ago there was an incident in Brightwater Lakeside Park which police are investigating.

“Brightwater Community Association is extremely grateful for the funding provided by the Australian Government under the Community Development Grants Programme which has allowed this project to be undertaken,” Mr Buxton said.

“We would like to offer our thanks to Ted O’Brien MP, Federal Member for Fairfax for facilitating the grant and also to his team and those at the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications for helping us throughout the process.

“The installation of these four CCTV systems will help make Brightwater a much safer place to live.”