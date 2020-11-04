Federal MP helps Sunshine Coast businesses access $1.5 billion Modern Manufacturing Strategy

Sunshine Coast business leaders gathered today at Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace’s Fisher Manufacturing Forum to learn more about how to access the Morrison Government’s $1.5 billion Modern Manufacturing Strategy and bring new jobs to the Coast.

Around 50 businesses from the Sunshine Coast attended the Forum at Kawana’s Venue 114, where they heard from AusIndustry representatives about what the new strategy means for local businesses and discussed the sector’s future in our region.

Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace said he hoped the Fisher Manufacturing Forum would help kick start the growth of high tech manufacturing on the Sunshine Coast.

“One of my missions as a Parliamentarian is to help to bring new jobs to the Sunshine Coast in industries of the future like high tech manufacturing and enable our young people find the career they want without leaving our community. ” Mr Wallace said.

“I was excited to see the Morrison Government’s $1.5 billion investment in the Budget toward a Modern Manufacturing Strategy and its focus on areas where the Sunshine Coast is already strong like food and beverages, medical products, and defence. I believe the Sunshine Coast has a terrific opportunity to take advantage of this investment and I am determined to help make the most of it.” he said.

A panel including local manufacturers Will Shrapnel from Helimods, Matt Hepburn and Christen McGarry from Your Mates Brewery, and Naomi Elliott of Concept Labs discussed the current state of the sector on the Sunshine Coast and the opportunities for growth which exist in the region.

“I wanted to give these local businesses the opportunity to get together and make the connections that will help us build a local manufacturing eco-system, share opportunities, and create collaborations which are going to make the Sunshine Coast a leader in this growing sector.” Mr Wallace said.

The Morrison Government’s $1.5 billion Modern Manufacturing Strategy, announced in the 2020-21 Federal Budget provides co-funding for collaborative research and development projects, commercialisation of existing ideas, and for helping businesses to integrate into existing domestic and international supply chains. It also includes further funding to help smaller businesses to invest in new employees, training and new technology to increase their capabilities in high tech manufacturing.

“We are unlikely to build ships or construct fighter jets on the Sunshine Coast, but we have a terrific opportunity to create jobs right here in high tech manufacturing, fabricating the precision components and new technologies of the future. The Morrison Government’s Modern Manufacturing Strategy gives us the chance to turbo-charge this process and I believe we have made an important start today.” he said.

For more information on the Morrison Government’s Modern Manufacturing Strategy, visit https://www.industry.gov.au/news-media/manufacturing-a-new-future-for-australia