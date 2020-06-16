Encounter the little penguins these school holidays

Take the kids on an underwater adventure at SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast during the winter school holidays!

Sealife Sunshine Coast 2020 Penguin Feed Experience

Sea Life Sunshine Coast Little Blue Penguins

Sea Life Sunshine Coast little blue penguin

The indoor attraction is home to the Sunshine Coast’s only colony of Little Blue Penguins, who have settled nicely into their new home since arriving late last year. Each of the penguins have displayed distinct personalities – or “penguinalities” – including Jonah with his gentlemanly traits and Hilda who is the colony’s social butterfly.

For those looking to take their knowledge of penguins to the next level, you can now step inside the Little Blue Penguins’ habitat for a Penguin Encounter! The exciting experience allows guests aged 5+ to meet the charming little birds up close, hand feed them a fishy feast, go on a behind the scenes tour and discover how the dedicated team of keepers care for each of the penguins. Places are limited, so book in early.

SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast gives guests the opportunity to discover the weird and wonderful world of sea creatures of all shapes and sizes. Explore the underwater world in the 80-metre-long Ocean Tunnel where you’ll find jawsome sharks and massive rays swimming overhead. Watch mesmerising jellyfish pulse through the water in the Jellyfish Kingdom and learn about the delicate weedy sea dragons and seahorses in the Seahorse Sanctuary. Don’t miss the aquarium’s Australian fur seals and Australian sea lions, who are an absolute fan favourite with the entertaining Seal Presentations delighting crowds of all ages.

During the Queensland school holidays, SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast will be open seven days per week.