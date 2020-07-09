Driver testing back on the road

Learner drivers should get ready to book in for their test after a backlog of driving examinations booked before tests were suspended due to COVID-19 was cleared.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said L-platers eager to get their P-plates could book their test from next Monday.

“Practical driving tests were suspended in late March due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions, and resumed for priority customers on 15 June based on health advice,” Mr Bailey said.

“Learner drivers who were booked in before tests were suspended were prioritised when the restrictions lifted.

“Now, thanks to the efforts of our hard-working driving examiners and because Queenslanders have done such a good job stopping the spread of coronavirus, we can take bookings for all learner drivers.

“So far, we’ve completed 10,749 car and truck tests and have another 15,973 tests due to take place.”

Mr Bailey said mandatory screening questions, vehicle cleaning requirements and reinforcement of health and hygiene measures would remain in place as regular testing resumed.

“Before a test, applicants will need to ensure their vehicle interior is clean and tidy, free from any rubbish, dust or dirt,” Mr Bailey said.

“Applicants and the driver training industry have readily accepted these measures, and I encourage all learner drivers getting ready to take their practical driving test to continue these efforts.

“We are doing everything we can to meet the demand for tests while making sure the safety of staff and customers remains our top priority.”

The fee for learner licence renewals will continue to be waived until mid-September. This includes learner licences that have expired.

Bookings for practical driving tests will be open for all learner drivers from 10am, Monday 13 July.