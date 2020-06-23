Design contract announced for multi-million dollar Maleny station

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) multipurpose facility in Maleny is a step closer to completion with the design contract awarded to a local business.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships, Craig Crawford today announced that Brad Read Design had been awarded the design contract for the new $5 million facility at Dixon Avenue.

“The Palaszczuk Government is starting to deliver Queensland’s plan to Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs,” Mr Crawford said.

“A key part of that is supporting tradition industries like infrastructure.

“Infrastructure like this fire station has delivered jobs for Queenslanders and we have a $50 billion infrastructure guarantee to deliver even more infrastructure and support more jobs.”

Mr Crawford said the facility would house all three QFES services, including Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) auxiliary firefighters, and State Emergency Service (SES) and Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers.

“QFES responds to a wide variety of incidents, from road traffic crashes, structure fires and specialist rescues, to larger-scale emergencies such as bushfires, cyclones and floods.

“When it opens in late 2021, the new state-of-the-art facility will ensure QFES has greater ability in its operational response and can continue to the meet the community’s needs well into the future.

“The Queensland Government has provided $2.5 million in funding toward this vital project this financial year, with a further $2.5 million to be allocated in 2020-2021.”

Mr Crawford said more than 16 full-time jobs would be generated during the construction of the facility, which would incorporate energy efficient designs, including roof and wall insulation, natural lighting and ventilation and sun-control screening.

“It’s important we start looking to the future of building design and start considering design aspects, such as natural lighting and the orientation of the building to reduce our footprint,” he said.

“Other considerations will be smart lighting controls, zoning for lights and air-conditioning and other alternative energy systems, including solar hot water systems.”

Mr Crawford said the facility was a result of the Queensland Government delivering on its election commitments.

“This multi-agency facility will be a key resource for QFES to bolster services to Maleny and the wider Sunshine Coast hinterland community.

“The Queensland Government is working to keep the people of Glasshouse safe,” he said.

QFES Commissioner Greg Leach said he was pleased to see the new facility committed to the region.

“This resource will allow our hardworking and dedicated staff and volunteers to continue their important work in our communities,” Mr Leach said.

“Building modern facilities ensures the community can feel safe knowing our crews are properly equipped and ready to respond at a moment’s notice.”

Construction is expected to commence in late-2020.