Deb Frecklington Media Conference June 4, 2020 at Aussie World

Ms Frecklington discussing the damaging impact that Labor’s border blunder is having on Sunshine Coast tourism and jobs. Ms Frecklington is joined by LNP candidate for Caloundra Stuart Coward.

Thousands of jobs on the Sunshine Coast are threatened by the border chaos and confusion caused by the Palaszczuk Labor Government, the LNP warned today.



Visiting the region today. LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said that almost 2100 jobs had been lost on the Sunshine Coast in April and that more losses were imminent thanks to Labors mixed messages on when the interstate border closure will end.

“The biggest roadblock to protecting jobs and restarting the Sunshine Coast economy is the Palaszczuk Labor Government,” Ms Frecklington said.



“Annastacia Palaszczuk has let a health crisis become an economic crisis.



“Labor has changed the goalposts and it’s closing businesses and costing jobs.



“The only way to restart the Sunshine Coast economy is to provide certainty and re-open interstate borders in July.”



Ms Frecklington this morning visited the Aussieworld theme park at Palmview with LNP candidate for Caloundra Stuart Coward.



“The Sunshine Coast tourism industry needs interstate tourists,” Mr Coward said.



“Businesses cannot plan a way out of this crisis if they have no idea when our borders will open again.

“Interstate tourists spend over $1 billion on the Sunshine Coast every year. Losing that market will cause more local businesses to close and cost more local jobs.



“That’s why the Sunshine Coast needs certainty on when our borders will reopen.”



Ms Frecklington has urged the Palaszczuk Labor Government to stick to the July 10 date for re-opening the border detailed in the state’s original roadmap.



The Premier sent shockwaves through the state’s tourism sector when she suggested the border may stay closed until September.



Times & Topics



00.00 Palaszczuk Labor Government’s border closures and the impact on Queensland jobs and businesses (Deb Frecklington)

02.31 LNP Candidate for Caloundra Stuart Coward opening comments.

03.07 Tim James from Aussie World and the tough couple of months at the attraction.

05.31 (Questions) Gold Coast airport arrivals decline.

06.30 Labor’s no budget no plan.

07.33 LNP’s plan for the Sunshine Coast Stadium and jobs

09.33 Bribie Island pelicans

10.41 QFES funding cuts