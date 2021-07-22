Crane arrival signals milestone in construction of newest parklands

A viewing platform, boardwalk and access ramps will be lifted into place by a 120-tonne hydraulic crane on Monday (July 26) marking a significant milestone in a multi-million dollar project which is revitalising the Mooloolaba foreshore.

The platform and boardwalk infrastructure, constructed by Caloundra business The Jetty Specialists, will connect Alexandra Headlands to the new Mooloolaba foreshore parkland, so everyone can get closer to our beautiful beach.

The Palaszczuk Government has invested $4.5 million into the project through the $50 million Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package for South East Queensland councils to stimulate economies and support jobs.

Member for Caloundra Jason Hunt said this project helped drive the Sunshine Coast’s economic recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.

“This is just stage one of a plan to revitalise the entire foreshore at Mooloolaba, and the Sunshine Coast Council estimates nearly 600 jobs will be created and supported through this project,” Mr Hunt said.

“It’s going to create jobs across the Sunshine Coast as part of Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“It’s great to see work on the foreshore upgrades are progressing well and I’m looking forward to the parklands being opened at the end of the year, weather and site conditions permitting.”

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said the new parkland was a much-needed space for families and friends to spend time together, with new lawns, play equipment, picnic tables and barbecues creating a fun, enjoyable and safe place for people of all ages and abilities.

“The new viewing platform at Alex Bluff Foreshore Park and the boardwalk, between Alexandra Headlands and Mooloolaba will create excellent connections to this new parkland,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“With new and accessible green space and new amenities including public toilets and lighting, the parkland will be a pleasant and safe space for community members to enjoy and I’m delighted that council has partnered with the Queensland Government to deliver this terrific project.”

The overall revitalisation will increase public beachfront parkland by 40 per cent, add extensive waterfront pathways and provide enhanced spaces and amenities.

To facilitate the installation of the larger sections of the boardwalk, the Alex Bluff Foreshore Park car park will be temporarily closed on Monday, 26 July between 5am to 6pm.

The 120-tonne crane is expected to be on site for one day, weather and site conditions permitting.

Mooloolaba Foreshore Revitalisation, Stage 1 Northern Parkland overview artist’s impression.

Stage 1 Northern Parkland, 7 to 10 years after completion artist’s impression.

Since starting in October 2020, Stage 1 works have focused on the construction of:

a new accessible boardwalk linking Alexandra Headland and Mooloolaba

a new viewing platform and public seating area adjacent to at Alex Bluff Foreshore Park

renewing the seawall to protect our foreshore and community infrastructure.

The next phase of construction will include:

parkland construction and installation of amenities near the new set of stairs between the existing outdoor gym area and the new parkland

a new sheltered barbecue area located at the southern end of the parkland

landscaping throughout the new parkland.

For more information and a video showcasing the Mooloolaba Foreshore Revitalisation visit the council’s website www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/MFR.

Project benefits include:

supporting local construction jobs and local suppliers

boost to hospitality sector resulting in more youth job opportunities

new community infrastructure assets for long term benefit

improved community access to open space.

Please note: Please note, artist impressions are indicative only and subject to change. Vegetation type, size and location is indicative only.