COVID-19 community heroes to be recognised in Sunshine Coast Australia Day Awards

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen many people across the Sunshine Coast go above and beyond to support our community and this year, the Sunshine Coast Australia Day Awards will look to recognise those special people.

The Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by Sunshine Coast Lightning, will be added to the line up in our 2021 Sunshine Coast Australia Day Awards and will be presented to one community member or organisation selected from all award nominations received across each of the categories.

“There’s no doubt that this has been an incredibly difficult year and there are still many challenges we will need to face, particularly for those working on the front line in health, education, community services and many other sectors helping to look after our community,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“It’s impossible to express our gratitude for those people, however through these awards, we hope to provide one more avenue to recognise the unsung heroes amongst us and to say thank you.

“If you know someone deserving of recognition, please take the time to nominate them for an award.”

Sunshine Coast Lightning CEO Danielle Smith said the club was proud to be associated with the 2021 Australia Day Awards. As the 2018 recipients in the Sport and Recreation category, the Lightning know firsthand, that public acknowledgement like this can be incredibly special.

“The Sunshine Coast community has wholeheartedly embraced the Lightning from day one, so we’re honoured to have this opportunity to give back,” Ms Smith said.

“It’s the people that make the Sunshine Coast so special and we feel privileged to be able to highlight and recognise through this award, just some of the incredible personal contributions that are made in our community.”

The Sunshine Coast Australia Day Awards are a celebration of the contribution that individuals, community groups and organisations make in our region.

If you know a person, community group or organisation making a difference to the Sunshine Coast community, now is the opportunity to seek that recognition they deserve by nominating them for a 2021 Sunshine Coast Australia Day Award.

Nominate now in one of the following categories:

· Citizen of the Year, sponsored by 7 News Sunshine Coast

· Senior Citizen of the Year, sponsored by Maroochy RSL

· Young Citizen of the Year, sponsored by 92.7 MixFM

· Community – Group or Organisation, sponsored by Sunshine Coast Daily

· Environment, sponsored by Living Smart

· Creative, sponsored by TAFE Queensland

· Sport and Recreation

Nominations will close on November 16, 2020.

Nominate someone today via council’s website – www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/Living-and-Community/Awards-and-Citizenship/Australia-Day-Awards

Sunshine Coast Australia Day Award 2021 recipients will be announced at a ceremony to be held on Friday, January 22, 2021.