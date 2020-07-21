Council’s city hall project set to benefit local businesses

City Hall concept drawing

Sunshine Coast’s construction industry is invited to learn how they can be involved in the Sunshine Coast City Hall project in the Maroochydore city centre.

Construction will start next month and will be completed in the second half of 2022.

A free, online information event for suppliers and sub-contractors will be held on Thursday, 23 July, 4-5pm, via Zoom. To register, visit council’s website for details.

Construction industry businesses are urged to register and attend the event online to understand the sub-contracting opportunities associated with the construction of the Sunshine Coast Council’s City Hall.

The building will be a signature civic building in the Maroochydore city centre.

“It will be a major catalyst for the development of the city centre’s commercial core and will play a significant role in activating the area.

Sunshine Coast Council Project Director Frances Cayley said local construction company McNab was named the preferred supplier to design and construct the $59.6 million building following a robust procurement process overseen by a probity advisor to achieve the best quality build outcome and value-for-money for ratepayers.

McNab Managing Director Michael McNab said he was pleased to lock in the start date for the building after being awarded the design and construction contract in December last year.

“This is an exciting project for our business. The opportunity to create a landmark building in the heart of the new Maroochydore City Centre is something we have aspired to do for a long time and we are proud that we can deliver this for the Sunshine Coast community,” Mr McNab said.

“McNab has a strong commitment to engaging local subcontractors and suppliers on all our projects. We have great talent here and have enjoyed developing excellent partnerships with the best in the business since opening our doors on the Sunshine Coast in 2017.

“We will be holding an online supplier briefing on opportunities within the project on Thursday 23 July and local businesses can register for this via council’s website.

“When we are underway onsite it’s anticipated that we will have up to 200 workers onsite on any given day during peak periods, with more than 2,000 workers employed on site for the project’s duration. It is particularly pleasing that we can provide a significant economic injection to the local economy as the region emerges from the impact of COVID-19,” Mr McNab said.

This project is a key feature in the vibrant city heart and will include retail, community and office space.

Ms Cayley said Sunshine Coast City Hall would be home to about 600 council employees and was part of a region-wide workplace strategy to service the community by providing the right people, delivering the right services at the right location.

“Consistent with council’s previous decisions, council will retain staff and facilities at both Nambour and Caloundra,” she said.

PROJECT OVERVIEW:

• 10 storey building plus rooftop

• 156 car parking spaces, 18 motorcycle parking spaces

• 5 Star Green Star Design

• 5 Star National Australian Building Environmental Rating System.

Register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6lf3oYTVSbCSMAJIU56zeg