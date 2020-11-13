Council wins top engineering awards for Airport Project

Council win – Ross Ullman, Sunshine Coast Airport Expnasion

Project Director

Sunshine Coast Council has won Project of the Year at the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia, Queensland Awards this week (November 10) for the Sunshine Coast Airport Expansion Project.

The Sunshine Coast Airport Expansion Project also won in its nominated category ‘Projects over $10 million’.

The Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia, Queensland is the peak body representing those working in the public works sector in Queensland.

The awards recognise council’s successful delivery of its largest infrastructure project to date, and the largest aviation project delivered by any local government in Queensland.

Sunshine Coast Council Economic Development Portfolio Councillor Jason O’Pray said the accolades were a great honour and highlighted the sheer size of the runway project, the professionalism with which it was managed and the resources, material and labour that went into its construction.

“The Sunshine Coast Airport Expansion Project is the largest single infrastructure project council has ever been involved in, or is likely to be involved in again,” Cr O’Pray said.

“The project reached a major milestone in June this year with the completion of the 2.45 kilometre runway and accompanying taxiways.

“The entire Airport Expansion Project is set for completion next month, on time and on budget.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime achievement for our community and will be a notable highlight in the history of the Sunshine Coast,” Cr O’Pray said.

Sunshine Coast Airport Expansion Project Director Ross Ullman said he was honoured to accept the awards on behalf of council and acknowledged the project team and the contractor for this remarkable achievement.

“There have been many notable milestones over the course of the project which has seen around 1.3 million cubic metres of sand from the Spitfire Channel in Moreton Bay, transported to the Sunshine Coast by a dredge vessel, Mr Ullman said.

The sand forms the foundation of the runway.

“As well as the sand, more than 400,000 tonnes of fine crushed rock and 64,000 tonnes of asphalt had been placed on the runway, topped with 409 lights powered by more than 50 kilometres of electrical cabling—it’s extraordinary,” he said.

Following this week’s win, the Sunshine Coast Airport Expansion Project will progress to the Australian Institute of Project Management Awards in 2021.

The awards celebrate excellence in public works and the achievements of councils, engineering and consulting firms engaged in that sector in delivering exceptional outcomes for Queensland communities.