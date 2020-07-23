Council awards $734k to sporting clubs

Sporting groups across the region have scored a much needed boost to keep their fields in tip-top shape thanks to Sunshine Coast Council’s 2020 Sports Field Maintenance Funding Program endorsed at today’s (23 July) Ordinary Meeting.

Buderim Wanderers Football Club Inc will receive $23,682 in Council funding each year for the next three years to keep their fields in tip-top shape; Stefan Bader has helped at the club for 15 years.

Forty-six sporting clubs will share in $734,051 and receive expert advice each year to 30 June 2023 to contribute towards the cost of maintaining their fields.

Economic Portfolio Councillor Jason O’Pray said he was pleased to see the continuation of the popular program that started in 2011.

“Council is assisting clubs to deliver quality playing surfaces for key sporting groups in our healthy, smart and creative region,” Cr O’Pray said.

“This funding also injects a timely boost to many local clubs which, unfortunately due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), have fallen on tough times.”

Community Portfolio Councillor David Law said the funding was a way of ensuring volunteer committees were able to maintain the sports fields at a competition standard.

“We have partnered with these organisations, the committees, groups and mums and dads who work so hard to ensure our youngest and oldest athletes love where they go to train, play and compete,” Cr Law said.

“I’m pleased to see this will help our sporting groups continue to thrive within our community, which is a key focus of the Sunshine Coast Community Strategy.”

Buderim Wanderers Football Club Inc volunteer groundsman Stefan Bader has helped at the club for 15 years and said they were thrilled to receive $23,682 in funding each year for the next three years.

“This will make a huge difference to our club that has more than 50 teams,” Mr Bader said.

“A lot of clubs are really struggling at the moment. We haven’t had any business for six months and this funding means we can continue.

“We have national premier league teams and then we have the community clubs, which play in the local regional league, who use our grounds.

“During summer we probably spent a good 160 hours maintaining the surfaces, so it’s terrific we can keep up the good work.”

For a list of successful recipients click here.

For more information on the Sports Field Maintenance Funding Program, visit council’s website.