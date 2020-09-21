Contract wraps up early Christmas gift for Bruce Highway pinch point

Work will start before Christmas to add lanes in each direction on the Bruce Highway between Caboolture and Beerburrum.

The $662.5 million jointly funded upgrade, which will deliver six lanes on the Bruce Highway from Caboolture Bribie Island Road to Steve Irwin Way (Exit 163), will boost the Sunshine Coast’s economic recovery, with more than 660 jobs on offer when construction ramps up.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said Acciona Infrastructure Project Australia had been selected to complete the first contract of works for the upgrade, creating jobs at a critical time in Queensland’s recovery effort.

“This project is a key part of the Australian Government’s record $100 billion, 10-year infrastructure pipeline which will support our economy at a time when it is needed most,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“The Australian Government’s contribution of $530 million is all about creating jobs for Queenslanders, particularly those in the construction and manufacturing industries.”



Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the project was one of four major Bruce Highway upgrades that would be under simultaneous construction between Brisbane and Gympie.

“When work starts on this project, there will be four upgrades with a combined value of more than $2.8 billion transforming the highway between Brisbane and Gympie, supporting more than 2,000 jobs all up as part of Queensland’s economic recovery plan,” Mr Bailey said.

“Anyone who drives the highway regularly between Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast will have experienced the congestion between Beerburrum and Elimbah.

“The work starting soon will widen an 11-kilometre section of the highway from four lanes to six lanes and replace 10 bridges over five creek crossings with wider, higher bridges.”

Federal Member for Longman Terry Young said the upgrade would be delivered as two contracts – one between Caboolture-Bribie Island Road and Pumicestone Road and a second between Pumicestone Road and Steve Irwin Way (Exit 163).

“Both stages of the project are expected to be completed in early 2023, weather and construction conditions permitting,” Mr Young said.

“Work on the first stage will start later this year, while the second contract is expected to be awarded early next year and construction scheduled to start mid-2021 – all fantastic news for local jobs and drivers.”

The Caboolture-Bribie Island Road to Steve Irwin Way (Exit 163) project is jointly funded with the Australian Government committing $530 million and the Queensland Government committing $132.5 million.

Acciona Infrastructure Project Australia was formerly known as Lendlease Engineering Pty Ltd.