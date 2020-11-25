Construction of the new $2.65 million Nambour Splash Park

Youngsters and the young at heart will have a revitalised Nambour Aquatic Centre in 2021, with construction of the new Nambour Splash Park now underway.

The upgrade will deliver two water slides and a children’s zero depth splash zone (a water play area which will include two toddler slides), along with the 30 new car parks which are already underway.

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson, Division 10 Councillor David Law and Belgravia Leisure Queensland State Manager Dan Cullen were on-site today to turn the first sod.

“Council owns nine aquatic centres throughout the region and the water slides here at Nambour will be a first for our facilities,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“Council is proud to partner with the Queensland Government and lessee Belgravia Leisure to provide the community with this exciting upgrade.

“The construction project will support local business and trades while at the same time, delivering facilities that reinforce our aspiration to be a healthy, smart and creative region.

“Our idyllic environment and climate means swimming and water activities are always popular, providing significant health, fitness and social benefits for many.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Local Government Steven Miles said the Queensland Government had provided a $1 million Works for Queensland grant for the water slides.

“I can’t think of a better addition to a local swimming pool than water slides,” Mr Miles said.

“Regions like the Sunshine Coast have been doing it tough during the COVID pandemic.

“The Works for Queensland program is a key part of our economic recovery plan for Queensland.

“Not only are we supporting new infrastructure in the community, but projects like this one are also creating local jobs.”

Sunshine Coast Council Division 10 Councillor David Law said the upgrade provided an economic boost to the area and promoted Nambour’s revitalisation.

“The Nambour Splash Park will create a water wonderland in the heart of the hinterland, and I have no doubt it will be a drawcard to the town, empowering healthy and active lifestyles and facilitating many hours of fun for all ages,” Cr Law said.

“During construction the pool will remain open but at times there will be noise and dust impacts.

“I’d like to thank pool patrons, park users and local residents in advance for their understanding.

“The construction crew will do everything possible to minimise any inconvenience while delivering the upgrade as quickly and safely as possible.”

Belgravia Leisure Chief Executive Officer Nick Cox said the addition of a new Splash Park will provide the community with a state-of-the-art attraction that will make the Nambour Aquatic Centre a major destination venue for the whole family.

“Our goal with the upgrade to the aquatic centre is to reinvigorate the venue and transform the space so that it goes beyond being a place for exercise, to a place where communities can get together to relax and reconnect,” Mr Cox said.

The Nambour Aquatic Centre upgrade includes $1,050,000 from the Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland program for the larger water slides, $500,000 from Belgravia Leisure and $460,000 from council for the children’s zero depth splash zone and an additional $650,000 from council for extra car parking.

NAMBOUR AQUATIC CENTRE UPGRADE FAST FACTS

Construction of the Nambour Splash Park is now underway and is anticipated to be finished in June 2021 (weather and site conditions permitting).

The slides and children’s zero depth splash zone will complement the facility’s existing outdoor heated 50m pool and covered grandstand and indoor heated 25m pool.

The Nambour Aquatic Centre will remain open while works are underway.

The additional car parking is being constructed at the Nambour Aquatic Centre and off Elder St.

The new car park is expected to open in March 2021 (weather and site conditions permitting).

The nearby skate bowl will remain, however will be closed during car park works in the interests of safety.