Construction of Beach Life Alex carries on through COVID

The $70 million luxury development — located in the prime real estate hot spot of Alexandra Parade— commenced construction in late July 2019, creating nearly 200 jobs for tradies during peak times.

McNab Construction Manager Carl Nancarrow said the construction of Beach Life Alex had come at a great time for the industry given the significant impacts of COVID-19.

“This project has been incredibly important to the Sunshine Coast industry and the timing could not have been better in regards to providing certainty for our local trades and ensuring continuity of employment,” Mr Nancarrow said.

“We’re pleased we have helped provide a significant economic injection to the local economy as the Sunshine Coast region emerges from the impacts of COVID-19. Despite the ongoing restrictions, the project is progressing well and our team has been working diligently with stringent social distancing measures, number limits and staggering shifts to deliver this project in a timely manner.

“We are taking a whole-of-team approach and the levels of cooperation from our subcontractors and suppliers has been outstanding. The majority of the jobs have gone to local trades and we’re really pleased to be able to keep them employed during this time.”

Cube Developments Director Scott Juniper said he’s receiving positive feedback from the buyers as well as potential investors as the apartments take shape and become a reality.

“The excitement is certainly in the air particularly with our local buyers who regularly stop by the construction site to check on the build and see how their soon-to-be homes are progressing,” Mr Juniper said.

“Most of our buyers are from the Sunshine Coast and can see great value in the location of Beach Life Alex which boasts uninterrupted – and never to be built out – views of the ocean or lake views of Nelson Park to the west.”

“It’s really about preference on what the buyers would love to wake up to, but the great news is that all of them are only walking distance to the beach, popular Alexandra Headland Surf Club as well as shops and cafes.

“These high-end apartments are all about location and living that relaxed Sunshine Coast lifestyle in the heart of Alexandra Headland while being only five minutes away from the new Maroochydore CBD and the growing Mooloolaba precinct.

“We only have six apartments left on offer and there is still strong interest from buyers wanting to purchase their own slice of paradise.”

McNab is expected to wrap up construction by the end of the year.

All apartments have lake or ocean views while the design of the building incorporates a two-storey atrium with vertical garden to increase natural lighting and ventilation.

Beach Life Alex has 57 spacious two or three bedroom apartments, including four luxury penthouses, and 10 sky homes.

Apartments start from $580,000 to $2.49 million. To find out more, please visit www.beachlifealex.com.au.