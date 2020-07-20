Connect, create and care for nature in August

Lend a hand to plant 2000 native trees and learn how science, technology and culture connects us with nature at the Doonan Open Day Expo + National Tree Day events on 2 and 3 August, 2020 at Doonan Creek Environment Reserve.

Sunshine Coast Council Environment and Liveability Portfolio holder Cr Maria Suarez encouraged people to connect, create and care for nature and register for one of the activities scheduled throughout the free, two-day event.

“You can celebrate National Tree Day, and come along to plant a tree and create habitat for local wildlife,” Cr Suarez said.

“You can also explore the Doonan Open Data Expo to find out about innovative ways to connect with nature and manage our reserves.

“The Doonan Creek Environment Reserve protects a key link in the Maroochy Noosa wallum corridor—one of the most important coastal habitat areas on the Sunshine Coast and I’m pleased to be able to invite the community to help us care for this important area, connect with nature and learn about how we create wildlife friendly habitat in this reserve and others across the region.”

Other activities on offer include:

· A self-guided walk through interactive stalls. A smart phone/device is required to scan QR Codes to activate the interactive information. Learn about virtual fencing, habitat stacks (wildlife friendly habitat) and flying fox satellite tracking.

· ‘Listen with your eyes’ workshop. Presented by The Art of String Theory. View hidden shape codes written within all of nature, magnified in sacred geometrical art. Explore the sacred geometric shape codes of Banksia Integrifolia’s seed pod and seed casing along with the Casurina Emuina’s seed pod. Explore one of these shapes through Kamut, the ancient art of cats cradle.

· Participate in the Kabi Kabi First Nations cultural heritage awareness yarning circle to learn how you can protect cultural heritage and hear from the Kabi Kabi First Nations Peoples about their culture and connection to country.

· On Monday only, watch robots plant trees with the Skygrow Growbots display. This is a live demonstration from a Queensland business that has developed robotic technology for large scale revegetation projects.

Registrations are essential at sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/whatson. Attendees can register for multiple activities.

Equipment for the planting activity is provided. Please bring gloves, sun protection and water bottle and wear sturdy enclosed shoes. Coffee will be available for purchase and you must bring your own reusable coffee cup (no single use coffee cups will be available at the event). A smart phone/device for the DODE Trail is also required.

This event is operating in compliance with Queensland Government COVID Safe Event Checklist.

If attending, please follow the rules to keep us all safe. Please stay at home if you are unwell, or have a cough, fever, sore throat, fatigue or shortness of breath, have been overseas in the last 14 days, or have been in close contact with a confirmed case.

Vulnerable participants must obtain medical clearance to attend. For example, if you have a compromised immune system, over 65 years of age with a chronic medical condition or Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander peoples 50 years or over with a chronic medical condition.