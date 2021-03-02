Community input sought on $18 million Steve Irwin Way upgrades

Design is underway for the safety improvement works.

The Sunshine Coast community is being encouraged to share their ideas on the Australian and Queensland Governments’ $18 million safety upgrade to Steve Irwin Way between Beerwah and Landsborough.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the project on Steve Irwin Way was part of the infrastructure stimulus package announced in mid last year in response to COVID-19.

“The stimulus package is supporting infrastructure construction jobs across Queensland by delivering projects and priority safety works to help the economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“This funding will support local jobs and businesses, while delivering lasting infrastructure to help the state bounce back.

“This is yet another example of the Australian Government’s $110 billion nationwide infrastructure plan laying the economic foundations for our recovery from the pandemic.”

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said early works had already been done and with community feedback works would start mid-2021, supporting 58 jobs over the life of the project.

“The project is part of more than $5 billion in stimulus funding for roads by the Queensland and Australian governments to make our roads safer and create jobs at a time when we need them most,” Minister Bailey said.

“Steve Irwin Way is a popular route for local families, businesses and tourists to attractions like Australia Zoo, which is why it’s vital we continue to improve its safety.

“It joins major upgrades across the Sunshine Coast including the $932 million Bruce Highway upgrade Caloundra Road to Sunshine Motorway and $662.5 million Bruce Highway six-laning between Steve Irwin Way and Caboolture.”

Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace said the investment was a great example of both levels of government working together to deliver an economic boost and better road infrastructure.

“The Australian Government continues to deliver for the Sunshine Coast region, including rolling out projects such as this,” Mr Wallace said.

“This $18 million project will reduce the risk of crashes by widening a priority section of Glasshouse Mountains Road, including installing a wide centre line treatment to provide additional separation between vehicles travelling in opposite directions.

“Dedicated right-turn lanes will further improve safety as part of the upgrade.”

State Member for Caloundra Jason Hunt encouraged the community to get involved and said the upgrade would include new dedicated right-turn lanes at the Isambert Road, Graham Drive and Australia Zoo maintenance shed intersections.

“Locals told me they wanted to see jobs and they wanted to see safety on this road improved and we’re doing that with this upgrade,” Mr Hunt said.

“Initial works have already been completed to make way for wide centre lines and wider shoulders to be installed, as well as improving sight lines and providing an appropriate clear zone next to the road.

“In addition to the safety upgrades, we’ll also carry out resurfacing works on the road to remove potholes and ageing bitumen.”

This project is jointly funded by the Federal and State governments, with the Australian Government contributing $14.4 million and the Queensland Government contributing $3.6 million.

The community is encouraged to provide their feedback by emailing northcoast@tmr.qld.gov.au or calling the project team on (07) 5451 7055.

For more information, visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au/projects/steve-irwin-way-safety-improvements.