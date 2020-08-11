Coast community to help re-design M2M Cycleway

Stage six of the Mooloolaba to Maroochydore Cycleway will be re-designed after community consultation wrapped up this month.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey today directed his department to go back to the drawing board and work collaboratively with the community on a new community-focused design.

Mr Bailey last week met with representatives from The Beach Matters at the Alexandra Headland Surf Lifesaving Club to listen to their concerns and suggestions after more than 1,000 submissions were received in response to community consultation for the proposed 1.2km project.

Initial community consultation took place in late 2019 and further consultation on the preferred option occurred in May 2020.

This was then extended to 31 July 2020 after an agreement between Mr Bailey and Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson, as the project is a partnership between Transport and Main Roads and Sunshine Coast Council.

“During the meeting and throughout the consultation process, the vast majority of the community told us while they weren’t opposed to new bikeways for the coast, they had genuine concerns about the current design,” Mr Bailey said.

“I want to thank Rachel, the group from The Beach Matters and the surf club for meeting with me, for raising those concerns and for putting forward practical suggestions.

“I also want to thank Mayor Jamieson for our strong collaboration in delivering infrastructure for the Sunshine Coast.

“I’ve told my department to work with the community for as long as it takes to get this project right for Alex Heads and for the whole Sunshine Coast community.

“I also want to re-assure the community that I remain committed to delivering stage six with Council, and look forward to a re-designed option that takes into account the community’s views, and which is one we’ll consult extensively with them on.”