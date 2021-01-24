Closure of drug operation: Sippy Downs man charge with trafficking methylamphetamines

Detectives from the Sunshine Coast’s Drug and Serious Crime Taskforce yesterday closed a six-month long drug operation arresting and charging a 33-year-old man with a string of offences including trafficking, supply and possession of methylamphetamines.

Officers executed a number of search warrants at Sippy Downs, Corbould Park, Forest Glen and Mountain Creek on Sunday, January 24 where police will allege they located drugs secreted in garden beds, hidden compartments in walls, and searches of two storage shed uncovered vehicles and cash.

Three high end luxury cars were seized as well as $198 thousand dollars in cash, an electric conductive device, fireworks, ecstasy, liquid GHB, steroids and drug utensils.

Around 1.45pm yesterday a member of the public contacted police after noticing a man slumped at the wheel of a vehicle on Honey Farm Road, Meridian Plains.

Police attended and conducted a random drug test before issuing the 33-year-old driver with a notice to appear for drug driving.

The man was transported to Maroochydore Watch house where he was denied police bail and remanded in custody to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today charged with 21 offences, some of which include: one count of trafficking dangerous drugs, two counts of supplying dangerous drugs, five counts of possession of dangerous drugs, and one count each of possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of crime, unlawful possession of a category R weapon and possession of a relevant substance or thing.

Yesterday’s closure of Operation Ataboy, was the culmination of an investigation which commenced in July 2020 into the trafficking and supply of methylamphetamines and cannabis on the Sunshine Coast.