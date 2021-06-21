Call for bike repair, hire and café operator for shop at Sugar Bag Road Trail precinct

Sunshine Coast Council is calling on interested parties to submit tenders to operate a bike repair and hire shop, and an onsite café at the new and improved Sugar Bag Road Mountain Bike Trail precinct when it opens later this year.

The tender is open now, and interested parties are invited to an information session at 10am, Tuesday 29 June 2021 at Sugar Bag Road, Little Mountain, to discuss the details.

Division 2 Councillor Terry Landsberg said a bike repair shop and café on site would significantly add to the enjoyment of patrons using the facility.

“The countdown is on until the newly upgraded Sugar Bag Road Mountain Bike trail opens to the community,” Cr Landsberg said.

“Mountain bike die-hards will be coming from far and wide to experience the thrills and spills of the new pump track, junior skills elements and a trail care compound, funded by council.

“The Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland funding will also provide new toilets, showers, wash-down bays and storage, a new trail dual slalom run, an advanced skills area and a junior skills area for children.

“Sugar Bag Road is already a popular riding location for locals and visitors.

“These new upgrades will see it grow in popularity and improve its capacity to cater for more regular and larger events, attracting wider interest.

“A bike repair and hire shop along with a café will add value to the experience of visiting the reserve for patrons and also friends and family spectating.”

The tender details:

• lease term 10 years

• a minimum five days-a-week operation

• permitted opening hours from 5am to 8pm

• bike hire and repair facilities that enhance the public’s experience of the reserve

• provides a menu that is reflective of locally sourced and grown produce

• presents a menu that caters to varying dietary requirements

• an operation that looks to utilise sustainable practices in its food preparation, use and waste processes

• menu selection and prices that suit the broad demographics of visitors

• anticipated for an August opening

• tender closes 15 July 2021.

All council tenders can be accessed and lodged electronically via the Queensland Government QTenders website.

View council’s current tender opportunities via council’s website at www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/Council/Tenders/Current-Tenders