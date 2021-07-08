Buskers wanted! Busker’s by the Lake invites artists back to a new Sunshine Coast stage

Australia’s original, award-winning and family-friendly buskers festival is ready to welcome eclectic musicians, artists, performers and audiences back outdoors in October and is calling now for buskers to register to come out and play.

The recent COVID lockdown and unpredictable future hasn’t deterred brother and sister duo, Joel and Cindy Jensen from remaining optimistic and moving their planning gear into full throttle, with “The Queen of Pain’ and the ‘Sizzling Siren of Sideshow’ just two of the performers already signed as part of their three day ‘Buskers by the Lake’ event program.

Festival director Cindy Jensen said anyone can apply now to be involved and share their talent – the more the better!

“We’re excited to have signed up Australia’s most prolific Guinness World Record holder, Space Cowboy, and renowned one-man-band Juzzie Smith, and we have space for another 150 acts to join us and welcome everyone from musicians to magicians.”

Juzzie Smith

Space Cowboy

Chev Wilson

The renowned Buskers by the Creek festival has been reborn as Buskers by the Lake and relocated to the Sunshine Coast for the weekend from 29 to 31 October, after its founder Cindy Jensen decided it needed a bigger, brighter stage to celebrate more than 300 well-known and amateur acts.

The very first festival was held in 2014 and the event has since hosted several superstars, including singer songwriter Tones And I, who went on to make history as the first artist to stick at #1 on the ARIA Singles Chart with smash hit ‘Dance Monkey’ for a whopping 24 weeks – almost half a year!

The festival won Live Music Event of the Year in its second year and was named Queensland’s Best New Event for welcoming 20,000 visitors annually to enjoy buskers over 13 stages offering a showcase of music, comedy, dance talent, street theatre, magic acts, circus stunts and sideshow performances.

After six successful years on the Gold Coast, Co-Founder and Event Director Cindy Jensen said the move to a new, larger Sunshine Coast location will enable the grassroots festival to embrace its craziness, boldness and uniqueness to the fullest and celebrate the true art of busking.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone and there’s no denying that there’s been times I’ve questioned the future of our events, but whether it’s an email from a struggling musician who’s eager to find out when applications open, or a chat to the mother of an autistic boy who tells of her excitement at the opportunity for him to play. It’s these ongoing interactions that keep encouraging me not to give up”, Cindy said.

“There’s been minimal opportunity over the past year for performers and it excites us to see applications rolling in from around Australia – we’ll be signing over 300 of them; so whether they think they’re Shakira in the shower or can juggle five chairs we want to hear from them!”

“Buskers by the Lake remains a grassroots festival at heart – there’s no bright lights or stadium-sized stages, just purpose and passion to provide the opportunity for anyone to perform, no matter their ability.

“Last year was devastating for many people, so we decided to revisit our ‘Loveland’ festival theme in 2021 to bring love and happiness back into the community and get everyone together again for an exciting program of unforgettable talent,” she said.

“We are extra mindful that Covid19 has impacted artists terribly, so we’ve revived our past Loveland theme in tribute to the arts community and to celebrate all cultures and abilities, together – we’ve had terrific support already from Sunshine Coast Council and Visit Sunshine Coast and our team is ready to welcome artists back to the stages and our hearts this year at Lake Kawana.”

Artists can apply online via: www.buskersbythelake.com.au/apply-now

For the 2021 program, information and ticket sales visit: www.buskersbythelake.com.au