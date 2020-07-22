An experienced market operator who established and operates a number of successful markets in San Diego is set to commence a weekly food and artisan market from Sunday 23 August at The Metropolitan (MET) within the new Maroochydore CBD.
Project to replenish sand at Maroochydore Beach begins again soon
A project to improve beach amenity and provide long-term protection of the foreshore between Alexandra Headlands and Cotton Tree is set to start in August and will run for two months.
Council’s city hall project set to benefit local businesses
Sunshine Coast’s construction industry is invited to learn how they can be involved in the Sunshine Coast City Hall project in the Maroochydore city centre via a free, online information event.
New Sunshine Coast schools to support more jobs as part of economic recovery
WATCH: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Education Minister Grace Grace visited Baringa’s new high school being constructed today to talk about the education investment and jobs in the region and to officially announce its new name as Baringa State Secondary College.
Jobs on offer on Beerburrum to Nambour Rail Upgrade
Tenders will be sought next month for design and construction of the $550 million stage one of Beerburrum to Nambour Rail Upgrade on the Sunshine Coast.
Sunshine Coast to Cairns service takes flight
WATCH: Sunshine Coast Airport has spread its wings to fly north for the first time ever, officially launching its inaugural Alliance Airlines service to Cairns today.
Noosa Council opts out of Tewantin TAFE purchase
Noosa Councillors have unanimously supported to opt out of buying the Tewantin TAFE complex, due to the hefty financial impacts of COVID-19.
Queensland companies rock bucket build
With supporting local more important than ever during the coronavirus pandemic, two Queensland companies – Hall Contracting and Atlas Heavy Engineering – have recently banded together to build one of the toughest marine digging buckets in Australia.
Ted O’Brien’s COVID Safe Road Trip visits Coolum
Wednesday morning at Coolum, Ted spoke with the local chamber of commerce and residents about post-COVID recovery plans along with issues residents/business owners are raising. Watch the extended interview.
Apply now for Sunshine Coast Council’s Major Grants program
Not-for-profit community groups hoping to inspire others and make a real difference on the Sunshine Coast can now apply for Sunshine Coast Council’s latest round of its Major Grants program that opened today (13 July).