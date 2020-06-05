Bright new look for Montville’s Russell Family Park

Sunshine Coast Council has delivered a fun, bright and lively look for Russell Family Park in Montville.

An inviting cone-structured playground stands just under 10 metres high with butterflies eclipsing the tip of the equipment. The park also includes a spinner bowl, waterlily spring toy and slippery slide twisting to the ground.

The play equipment has a strong emphasis on nature-based play, making both parents and children smile as they enjoy the new rock seating walls, colourful artwork and interweaving pathways for children to ride and play.

Division 5 Councillor Winston Johnston said the 75,000 square metre recreational park and green open space was a great place for families, friends and visitors to enjoy almost anytime.

“It was really important for council to complement the existing character of Russell Family Park and create a place which actively connects us to our environment – giving our children the opportunity to explore the outdoors and build on their social skills,” Cr Johnston said.

“The new playground has been designed for a broader age range than the previous design, catering for children two to 12 plus years and is suitable for all ability levels.

“I really like how the park offers nature and landscape play activities, with large grassy hills, mature trees, an environmental walk, and a range of wildlife for children to experience.”

Council endorsed the Russell Family Park Master Plan in 2001 after the community expressed the need for a welcoming space and additional car parking, which has been progressively implemented.

Works on the 125 space car park wrapped up in 2018 boasting 55 extra spaces, as well as two disability parking bays.

Upgrades have seen major improvements to the amenities block, landscape and softscape plantings along with drainage improvements, lighting and signage.

Some of the original play equipment has been reused to improve other play areas in the region.

“Wet weather delayed completion of the upgrade, coupled with closures due to national public health directions due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and the community has been incredibly understanding – I thank you for your patience during the completion,” Cr Johnston said.

“This much needed upgrade now provides enhanced recreation and business access for the Montville community, which I believe will be a fantastic asset for residents and visitors to Division 5.

“I would like to congratulate the community members who championed this project and former Division 5 Councillor Jenny McKay for her hard work.”

The playground opened in mid-May, following easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Parents and carers are reminded that playgrounds are open to a maximum of 20 people at one time and strict social distancing must be followed. Stay 1.5 metres apart and stay at home if you are unwell.

COVID-19 hygiene is everyone’s responsibility. Council cleans public facilities regularly, however, if you have concerns, please clean and disinfect first and wash your hands before and after use.

Russell Family Park is located off Western Avenue in Montville, however is best accessed via the public carpark at 198 Main Street.