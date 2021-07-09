Bridge and intersection upgrade projects underway across the Sunshine Coast

A range of construction and planning works will kick off on key road and pedestrian projects across the Sunshine Coast in the coming months.

This includes fabrication works for the Havana Road pedestrian footbridge at Peregian Springs, and planning for upgrades of the Bli Bli Bridge, David Low Way, and Scrub Road intersection at Coolum, and Nicklin Way and Gannawarra Street intersection at Currimundi.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the projects would improve travel times, and safety for all road users.

“A $935,000 project will install an enclosed, protective screen and extend fencing around the footbridge area of the Havana Road pedestrian footbridge over the Sunshine Motorway at Peregian Springs,” Mr Bailey said.

“Design work for this has been completed and fabrication of the mesh protective screen will take place off site over coming months, with construction to begin in September, weather permitting.

“All of these projects form part of the Palaszczuk Government’s record $27.5 billion infrastructure investment over four years, which is creating 24, 000 jobs and driving Queensland’s economic recovery.”

Havana Rd pedestrian footbridge

Havana Rd Pedestrian Footbridge eastern

Havana Rd Pedestrian Footbridge western

Example of protective mesh screen

Member for Caloundra Jason Hunt said the Palaszczuk Government will also soon start planning for a series of infrastructure projects across the Sunshine Coast.

“We’ve allocated $800, 000 in funding to complete planning for an upgrade of the Maroochy River David Low Way Bridge, known as Bli Bli Bridge, at Bli Bli,” Mr Hunt said.

“We’re also committed $1 million to create a pedestrian refuge and right-turn lane at the Maroochydore-Noosa Road, known as David Low Way, and Scrub Road intersection at Coolum.

“And we’ve invested $515,000 for design work to start on a new signalised crossing at the Nicklin Way and Gannawarra Street intersection, Currimundi.

“This is part of the Palaszczuk Government’s infrastructure pipeline on the Sunshine Coast, which includes more than $3.9 billion worth of jointly funded road and rail upgrades supporting thousands of jobs.

“It’s all about getting Queenslanders home sooner and safer while we also create more jobs as part of our COVID-19 Recovery Plan.”

For further information, contact the Transport and Main Roads North Coast Regional office by calling 5451 7055 or emailing northcoast@tmr.qld.gov.au.