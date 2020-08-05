Break and enters, Sunshine Coast

Police are investigating two break and enters where a van was used to gain entry to separate business premises on the Sunshine Coast this morning.

Around 3.20am, a white van, believed to be a Toyota HiAce, was reversed into the glass doors of a photographic and electrical store on Plaza Parade at Maroochydore. The sole occupant then entered the store, smashing a number of glass cabinets before stealing cameras and equipment stolen.

Then at 4.10am the same van was again used to smash the glass doors of a machinery business on Caloundra Road at Caloundra West.

Further investigations indicate the hire van was stolen from Brisbane and will have extensive damage as a result.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.