Bindi Irwin celebrates 22nd birthday, Australia Zoo style

A lot has happened in a year.

This time last year Bindi Irwin was celebrating not only her birthday but also her engagement to Chandler Powell.

Fast forward twelve months, Bindi turns 22, Bindi and Chandler have married, with their wedding on the eve of COVID-19 restrictions.

Today was the chance to celebrate things getting more normal with a birthday celebration, social distance style.

As always there was a special birthday cake and the Irwins feeding the crocs.

Here are the highlights.