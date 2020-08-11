Bindi Irwin announces she’s pregnant.

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell expecting a baby in 2021.

Bindi Irwin has posted on social media that she is expecting a baby in 2021. They announced the news on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve while on the annual crocodile research trip.

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.

We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart.

Love & light.”