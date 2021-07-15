Be part of history at Olympics Live event at Kings Beach

Sunshine Coast residents are invited to proudly don their green and gold gear on Wednesday 21 July and join in the historic countdown to the International Olympic Committee’s decision on who will host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The date with destiny will take place at a free family event – Olympics Live presented by Westpac – at Kings Beach Amphitheatre from 4-8pm, where residents can also #HaveAGo at a spectacular line-up of Olympic-style events and meet their Sunshine Coast Olympic and Paralympic heroes.

The large screen at the amphitheatre will televise the announcement of the IOC’s decision live.

Live entertainment will be happening on the Kings Beach Amphitheatre stage from 4pm to 7.30pm and several sporting activities will be available including Brazilian Skills Soccer, mini Olympics, skateboarding, basketball, soft-tip archery and a climbing wall.

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson encouraged all residents, schools and sporting organisations to join in the fun.

“This is our chance to be part of history and find out whether Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic games,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“With the big screen at the Kings Beach Amphitheatre, we’ll be crossing live to Tokyo and the IOC President, Thomas Bach.

“We’ll also cheer on our current crop of Olympians and Paralympians who are representing Australia in Tokyo.

“Our Olympics Live event at Kings Beach is not to be missed. So, bring the whole family down and join in the fun.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on 21 July, Olympics Live sites would be the place to learn the result of the IOC’s vote on the 2032 Olympic Games.

“The IOC’s vote has the potential to be transformational for Queensland and the Olympic and Paralympic games,” she said.

“Olympics Live sites across the state are where you can share in the spirit of the Games and where Queenslanders can witness the IOC’s potentially historic decision on 21 July, as it happens in Tokyo.

“Economic modelling proves the Olympics has the potential to drive our economic recovery for decades to come.

“We saw with the Commonwealth Games how a major sporting event can deliver years of employment for thousands of Queenslanders.



“The Olympic and Paralympic games could create jobs across generations in a way that we’ve not experienced in Queensland before.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to be a Queenslander.”

Matt Carroll AM, CEO of the Australian Olympic Committee, said Olympics Live on 21 July at Kings Beach Amphitheatre presented a great opportunity for Australians to re-unite through sport, and cheer on our Olympians.

“We’re really excited to see Sunshine Coast Council embracing Olympics Live, and I thank Mayor Mark Jamieson for supporting the ongoing development of sport within this community,” Mr Carroll said.

If the IOC accepts the Brisbane 2032 proposal, the Sunshine Coast is well positioned to potentially stage several events.

Mayor Jamieson said under this proposal, all partners had recognised that hosting the Games would provide a legacy 10 years before and 10 years after the Games events.

To view the virtual tour of the Brisbane 2032 proposal, including what it means for the Sunshine Coast, and to subscribe for updates visit www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/Olympics2032

For more information and full details of the Kings Beach Olympics Live event*, including traffic changes, please visit council’s Facebook page.

For details on how you can volunteer for this event, please click here.