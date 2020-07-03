Armed robbery – Maroochydore

Police body worn camera footage captures the moment officers arrest a man over the alleged armed robbery of a pharmacy in Maroochydore last night.

Police have charged a man after the alleged armed robbery of a pharmacy in Maroochydore last night.

Around 6pm it will be alleged the man attended the Aerodrome Road business armed with a replica shotgun and threatened staff.

They complied and the man fled with a sum of money towards the CBD.

He was located minutes later by the dog squad hiding in front of a business on Maud Street and arrested without incident.

A 45-year-old Rockhampton man has been charged with armed robbery, threats and possess utensils.

The matter will be heard in court this morning.

