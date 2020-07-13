Apply now for Sunshine Coast Council’s Major Grants program

Not-for-profit community groups hoping to inspire others and make a real difference on the Sunshine Coast can now apply for Sunshine Coast Council’s latest round of its Major Grants program that opened today (13 July).

Funding of up to $30,000 is available for one-off projects, events and activities that benefit communities in the region.

In recognition of how difficult fundraising and securing co-funding is in the current pandemic, for this financial year council has temporarily suspended the co-funding requirement in Major Grants for requests of more than $7500.

Community Portfolio Councillor David Law said projects would need to be “shovel-ready” and could start and finish quickly to help boost the local economy.

“We are going to inject money into community groups to spend quickly and purposefully in our local economy, on projects that will keep our community resilient and vibrant and deliver maximum community benefit,” Cr Law said.

“Volunteers at sporting clubs, neighbourhood centres, museums and arts facilities have gone above and beyond to keep communities connected during COVID-19.

“They are the unsung heroes of our community.”

Applications must be submitted in one of seven categories:

Community Development

Community Events

Community Facilities

Cultural Development

Cultural Heritage

Economic Development

Sports, Recreation and Healthy Living

Groups can apply for up to $15,000 in all categories, and $15,000-$30,000 in the Community Facilities category for infrastructure projects only.

There are two Major Grants rounds held every year.

More than 80 local projects received a share of more than $515,000 in community grant funding from the last round, including Nambour Men’s Shed to upgrade their facilities and Maleny & District Chamber of Commerce & Industry to launch a new Maleny gift card program.

Not-for-profit community groups are encouraged to subscribe to council’s Grants and Funding eNews to keep up to date with grant opportunities.

Council grants officers are available to discuss community group’s projects and funding needs on 5420 8616, or via grants@sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au.

Applications close 24 August.