Applications open for Unitywater Community Grants Program

Community groups can now apply for funding of up to $5,000 through Unitywater’s Community Grants Program.

Unitywater Executive Manager for Customer and Community Katherine Gee said Unitywater supports social and environmental causes by partnering with grassroot groups that are delivering positive outcomes in our community.

“We are proudly committed to keeping our communities healthy through the essential services we provide and every year we support community groups who share this same passion,” Ms Gee said.

Last year, 13 community groups across the Moreton Bay, Noosa and Sunshine Coast regions were awarded a total of $55,000 in Unitywater community grants.

Zonta Club Caloundra City, a 2020 community grant recipient, is a group of dedicated business and professional women who are committed to advocacy and service for women and their children in areas of need.

Zonta Club Caloundra City President Pam Hall (pictured) said the number of older women experiencing homelessness has risen by 50% since 2012.

“In National Homelessness Week it is a timely reminder of the important work that needs to be done to address the worrying trend that women over the age of 55 are more at risk than any other group of becoming homeless,” Ms Hall said.

“The Unitywater funding will go towards a project called Better Together Housing. We aim to have morning teas for those women. We fund those so that the women can get to know other women in similar situations that they might like to share housing with.”

Ms Gee said successful groups will directly benefit the Moreton Bay, Noosa and Sunshine Coast communities.

“We asked our customers what was important to them and from that feedback the grants focus on homelessness, prevention of domestic and family violence, mental health, children and youth, and the environment, in particular the prevention of single-use plastic,” Ms Gee said.

Applications close Tuesday 31 August 2021. To apply or for more information about the program, visit unitywater.com/community-grants