All tiers chip in to create Brand Nambour

Reimagine Nambour can tick off one of its priority wish list items with $60,000 in funding to create ‘Brand Nambour’ and drive the town’s transition to a new economy.

The funding comes with this afternoon’s announcement that the Sunshine Coast has received $30,000 under the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions Fund (Community Stream).

Sunshine Coast Council will now commit $25,000 to the project and State Member for Nicklin Marty Hunt will contribute $5000.

Federal Member for Fairfax Ted O’Brien chaired the Reimagine Nambour project for nearly two years before handing the reins to Peter Boyce in March this year.

Ted O’Brien Federal Member for Fairfax joined by Peter Clark from the Nambour Tramway Company, Mart Hunt State Member for Nicklin and David Law Sunshine Coast Division 10 Councillor, announcing the funding to create ‘Brand Nambour’

“A rebranding campaign has long been one of the game changing projects on Reimagine Nambour’s wish list. Now, with all three tiers of Government working together once again, we are able to support the town through this transition starting with a $60,000 rebrand,” Mr O’Brien said.

“This was the only project on the Sunshine Coast to receive Building Better Regions Funding. It was always going to be tough, with this funding round specifically targeted to support drought declared regions and there certainly were a lot of areas harder hit than us, so I’m delighted we have been successful.”

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said Council is delighted with the news that the Building Better Regions application for this project had been successful.

“The Brand Nambour project provides an opportunity for Nambour to establish its point of difference which is incredibly important when a location is seeking to attract investment that helps shape the liveability and future prosperity of the area,” Mayor Jamieson said.

Sunshine Coast Councillor David Law said that with the funding announced today, the project would be a great way to help Reimagine Nambour to take their plans and ideas and help bring them to life.

“This will give us confidence that as we build and as we come together and emerge from everything that’s going on around us at the moment, that we will have a town, a brand and an image that will give a lot of confidence to the local businesses and capitalise on the work done over many years to provide a vibrant and fulfilling future for Nambour and its community.

Member for Nicklin Marty Hunt said the Reimagine Nambour project had the support of the community, the business community and all three levels of Government.

“As Nambour reinvents itself, there are a lot of different projects we’re seeking funding for and this particular one, about rebranding Nambour, draws all of those together and links them all into the rebranding and redefining of Nambour,” Mr Hunt said.

Peter Clark from the Nambour Tramway Company and Reimagine Nambour board member said the community would be delighted by this latest funding announcement.

“We’ve worked so hard for so long to really make Nambour a prosperous and thriving community and to receive the recognition through these grants, it just vindicates the work that so many people have done for so long in the background to make and improve our town,” Mr Clark said.