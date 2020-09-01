Adelaide to Sunny Coast flights resumes following state government support

Tourism Minister Kate Jones today announced Jetstar’s Adelaide to Sunshine Coast service would resume today thanks to support from the Palaszczuk Government.



The service has been suspended since March as a result of the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 but will resume today, with two services per week in the first month, before adding a third service from October onwards.



Ms Jones said the Government’s $15 million aviation recovery fund had allowed Sunshine Coast Airport to fast track the recommencement of service.



“Direct flights are crucial to our tourism industry and will be vital to rebuilding our economy,” Ms Jones said.



“Securing more direct domestic flights back to our tourism destinations is an important part of the government’s economic recovery strategy for our tourism industry.



“That’s why we worked closely with Jetstar to bring back these flights direct from Adelaide.”



Ms Jones said the service would deliver 360 inbound seats a week next month and 540 a week after that and would pump an extra $4.7 million per year into the local economy, while supporting up to 38 local jobs.



“These flights are coming back on line at a crucial time for the tourism industry as we head into South Australian school holidays,” Ms Jones said.



“It’s been a long, cold winter for thousands of South Australians. What better place to escape than the Sunshine Coast?



“It also comes ahead of the launch of our ‘Good To Go’ big book of Queensland travel ideas in South Australia, with 140,000 copies of our 48-page travel companion being distributed via the Adelaide Advertiser this weekend.



“We’ve put the funding on the table to support our airports across Queensland to negotiate with airlines to secure flights that will help to rebuild our tourism industry.”



Sunshine Coast Airport Chief Executive Andrew Brodie said the recommencement of the Adelaide service was thanks to strong partnership with Jetstar, the Queensland Government and local tourism bodies, Visit Sunshine Coast and Tourism Noosa.



“With pent up travel demand remaining high, we expect Jetstar’s Adelaide service will be very popular with people seeking new horizons,” Mr Brodie said.



“We know that South Australians are craving warmer weather following a long winter, so the early recommencement of the service is fantastic news for the local tourism industry.”

The service will also be supported by marketing activity from Visit Sunshine Coast and Tourism Noosa, enticing South Australians to experience a Queensland winter.



Visit Sunshine Coast Interim Chief Executive Office Craig Davidson and Tourism Noosa Chief Executive Officer Melanie Anderson welcomed the return of the route.



“Reopening the region back up to the Adelaide market is extremely timely and will provide further support for the Sunshine Coast’s tourism industry, keeping us moving forward on the path to recovery,” Mr Davidson said.



“We were seeing some good traction with South Australian visitors to the region and look forward to welcoming them back,” Ms Anderson said.