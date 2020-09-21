A million more reasons to ride Eumundi

Labor’s candidate for Ninderry, Melinda Dodds, hosted the Minister for Transport, Mark Bailey over the weekend. The highlight of the visit was the announcement of a new bridge at Seib Rd, Eumundi

ALP candidate for Ninderry Mel Dodds with Qld Roads Minister Mark Bailey

“The residents of Seib Rd have been crying out for this critical infrastructure for decades. It has taken the Palaszczuk Government to answer the call. Children will now be able to get home safely from school. I thank Minister Bailey and the Sunshine Coast Regional Council for this fantastic initiative” Ms Dodds said

The Minister’s announcement reads as follows…

Hinterland riders rejoice: the Queensland Government and Sunshine Coast Regional Council are teaming up to build a new $1 million bike path in Eumundi.

The 290-metre path will run from the Eumundi-Noosa Road rail bridge to Seib Road and include a new bridge over the North Maroochy River.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the project would mean jobs in construction, jobs in tourism and new opportunities for local businesses.

“We know building separated bike paths encourage more people to ride, which is a healthier and more environmentally-friendly way to travel,” Mr Bailey said.

“This project has been prioritised for Eumundi in the latest round of the Palaszczuk Government’s $15 million cycle network local government grants program.

“We’ve successfully delivered more than $90 million in projects with councils across Queensland as part of the grants program, supporting 253 projects and hundreds of jobs for local communities.”

Sunshine Coast Regional Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said he was delighted that this funding commitment from the Queensland Government will help to deliver this long overdue pedestrian and cycle link.

“The need for a safe link over the North Maroochy River into Eumundi has long been identified by Council and by the Department of Transport and Main Roads and now it will become a reality,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“The existing bridge on Eumundi-Noosa Road has limited provision for cyclists and pedestrians to safely cross the North Maroochy River, so a new solution is clearly required.

“The Seib Road location is in close proximity to the existing bridge and our Council confirmed its contribution to this project as part of its 2020-2021 Budget.

“Many local residents will also be pleased to know that the proposed pedestrian/cycle bridge also has capacity to cater for recreational trail use, such as horse riding, which is popular in the local area.”