92.7Mix Fm Raise Half A Million For Sunshine Coast Kids

The 92.7MIXFM team have raised another outstanding amount of $531,033!

Totalled up over 2 decades, “Give Me 5” has raised over $6 MILLION for sick kids on the Sunshine Coast.

92.7MIXFM’s Breakfast personalities Mark & Caroline, Todd & Sami and Lyndon worked tirelessly for the entire month of June co-ordinating and publicising over 35 individual fundraising events.

Mark Darin, 92.7MIXFM Breakfast Announcer said: ‘The focus on teen mental health seemed to really resonate with people. The money we have raised will hopefully make a difference to families facing that challenge. As a community, we cannot solve their issues, but we can help.’

Caroline Hutchinson, 92.7MIX FM Breakfast Announcer said: ‘Half a million dollars is extraordinary in one month. To every person who donated a prize, bought a ticket, or came to an event, thank you so much for trusting us with your money.’

A large focus of Give Me 5 over the years has been on supporting adolescents relying on hospital services, and now, with mental health issues escalating since the pandemic the focus we’re taking that support to a whole new level.

Funds raised in 2021 will establish Resilient Parent Support Groups and Youth Advisory Groups, that will eventually form part of the activities of Wishlist Centre, an accommodation and patient support Centre being built by Wishlist to open next year opposite the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The groups will help pave the way forward for better hospital and community support of our young patients, their parents, and their siblings.

THANK YOU, SUNSHINE COAST, YOU HAVE MADE A REAL DIFFERENCE.

A SIX MILLION DIFFERENCE!