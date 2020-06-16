$50 million stimulus funding for councils to Unite & Recover

The Premier has announced a $50 million boost for South-East Queensland councils to build new and upgraded infrastructure which will create 750 jobs as part of Queensland’s continued economic recovery from COVID-19.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the funding today as part of the second stage of her government’s Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs plan.

Queensland Premier – Annastacia Palaszczuk

“Queenslanders have done such a great job in dealing with the global pandemic, that our focus now is on rebuilding our State and getting our economy moving again,” the Premier said.

“Investing in infrastructure that creates jobs is a big part of that.

“As part of the $50 million Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package, we will work with local governments and the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ) to identify shovel ready projects so that we can support more jobs as quickly as possible.

“Today’s announcement builds on the $200 million COVID Works for Queensland program which allocated funding to all Queensland councils which I announced as part of stage one of our Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs plan.

“This package will provide the 12 South-East councils with a further boost as our economic recovery progresses.

“It will help the councils deliver projects that will stimulate employment now and have lasting benefits for community assets and economic development.”

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said Queenslanders were working together on the path to recovery.

“This is a terrific example of how local and state governments are in alignment when it comes to supporting our workforces,” he said.

“We are united and we will recover – and the best way we will do that is through partnership in creating employment.

“This pandemic has meant that the closure of many council run services combined with the need to provide community support concessions has reduced revenue that would otherwise be available for projects and services.

“The temporary closure of businesses in response to health restrictions has also resulted in an increase in unemployment across our most heavily populated region.

“With restrictions being eased, we now have an important opportunity to fast-track the councils’ investment in new infrastructure and community assets, and in doing so, create much-needed jobs.

“This program is about getting our communities back on their feet as quickly as possible and is a wonderful example of what can be achieved in the face of adversity when our two tiers of government work in partnership.”

The councils eligible for Projects for South-East Queensland program funding are Brisbane City, Gold Coast City, Ipswich City, Lockyer Valley Regional, Logan City, Moreton Bay Regional, Noosa Shire, Redland City, Scenic Rim, Somerset Regional, Sunshine Coast Regional and Toowoomba Regional Councils.

Each council will receive a base allocation of $2 million with the remaining $26 million distributed through a competitive application process.

For more information: www.covid19.qld.gov.au